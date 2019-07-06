Firearms incident, Clover Park, Auckland
Saturday, 6 July 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Firearms incident, Clover Park, Auckland"
One person has
been injured following a firearms incident in Clover Park
this morning.
Police received a report around 7am that a
person had received a gunshot wound at a property on Dawson
Road, and has sustained serious injuries.
Cordons are in
place on Dawson Road while a scene examination takes
place.
Police are making enquiries to establish the
circumstances of the incident.
Counties Manukau Police ask
anyone with information about this incident to contact them
on 105 or to report anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Further
information will be released when it is available.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>