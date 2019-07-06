Firearms incident, Clover Park, Auckland

One person has been injured following a firearms incident in Clover Park this morning.

Police received a report around 7am that a person had received a gunshot wound at a property on Dawson Road, and has sustained serious injuries.

Cordons are in place on Dawson Road while a scene examination takes place.

Police are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Counties Manukau Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them on 105 or to report anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when it is available.

