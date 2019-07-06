Unexplained death, Porirua

Police are at the scene of a sudden death near Cannons Creek, Porirua, where a body has been found in a stream.

Police were called to Bothamley Park, near Champion Street, about 7.55am.

Champion Street is closed between Mepham Place and Windley Street, and cordons are in place in parts of Bothamley Park.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident.

Anyone with information should call Porirua Police on (04) 238 1400, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

