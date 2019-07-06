Unexplained death, Porirua
Saturday, 6 July 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Unexplained death, Porirua"
Police are at the scene of a
sudden death near Cannons Creek, Porirua, where a body has
been found in a stream.
Police were called to Bothamley
Park, near Champion Street, about 7.55am.
Champion Street
is closed between Mepham Place and Windley Street, and
cordons are in place in parts of Bothamley Park.
The death
is currently being treated as unexplained.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who might have information about
this incident.
Anyone with information should call Porirua
Police on (04) 238 1400, or you can call Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
