Taupō open for business

Taupō open for business

It is business as usual for tourism and hospitality businesses in Taupō these school holidays, despite a wastewater spill into Lake Taupō on Tuesday.

“We want to reassure visitors that we are still very much open for business these school holidays and events like the Taupō Winter Festival remain unaffected and will be sure to bring vibrancy to the town during this time,” says Destination Great Lake Taupō general manager Jane Wilson.

Taupō Winter Festival Director, Nicola Carter: “All 32 Taupō Winter Festival events will be happening as planned and we look forward to hosting thousands of school holiday visitors over the next 10 days”.

Taupo CBD, including cafes, bars and restaurants remain open for business with some minor water restrictions in place.

“Whilst some Waikato River operators have been impacted, all lake operators are carrying on as usual, and the region offers a huge cross section of experiences that visitors can still experience beyond the lake and river,” says Jane.

ENDS.







© Scoop Media

