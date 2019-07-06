Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday, 6 July 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

Ultimate lifestyle property comes with $250,000 Maserati

An ultimate lifestyle property north of Auckland has just become more attractive, with a brand-new Maserati thrown in - worth up to $250,000.

“This is incredibly exciting! We’ve been working with the vendors and Winger Maserati in Newmarket to come up with this amazing collaboration. At this level it’s a first for New Zealand by a long shot,” says Liam Collett - owner of Century 21 Collett Realty who’s marketing the property with colleague Donna a'Beckett.

Written into the sales and purchase agreement, as soon as the successful offer has become unconditional with their deposit paid and released, the new property owner will be able to choose a brand-new Maserati of their liking worth up to $250,000. Settling the bill at Winger Maserati will be someone else’s worry, says Mr Collett.

“In our marketing material we’ve shown three Maserati to appeal to different lifestyles and needs, whether it be a SUV, coupe, or convertible – the choice will be the new owner’s, not ours.”

He says every Maserati is a true masterpiece of Italian design, constructed with the utmost attention to detail. Craftsmanship that sits well with the lifestyle property on offer.

273 Forestry Road, Waitoki has an asking price of $6,295,000. The elegant two-storey home is surrounded by over 20 hectares, representing incredible value in an increasingly popular part of North Auckland.

“At this asking price, it’s under the replacement value, and so someone is going to snap up a bargain. Not to mention the free Maserati! What a fantastic motor vehicle and of course they all come with a Ferrari-built engine. Personally, I love the Grand Cabrio convertible. It’s a 4.7-litre, V8 with 470 horsepower, and is a total dream to drive,” says Donna a’Beckett.



Mr Collett says the extensive country retreat enjoys great proximity to Auckland, and it’s abundantly clear how much love has been poured into designing the home and developing the property. It is perfect for an equestrian centre, suitable for dry stock farming, or running a work-from-home business as the current vendors do.

The architecturally designed rendered brick and schist home is 605sqm. Boasting five-bedrooms and three-bathrooms it comes with everything from a theatre room, games room, a Smith & Caughey-inspired staircase, through to a 900kg solid granite island kitchen bench, as well as a triple-car garage.

The 20.71-hectare well-fenced flat to rolling farmland includes two ponds, a 300sqm shed, and a two-bedroom minor dwelling currently used as an office. What’s more the automated roadside gates ensure total privacy.

“We’re all about creating extraordinary real estate experiences and 273 Forestry Road delivers the absolute dream lifestyle. The fact that the buyer will also drive away in a brand-new Maserati is more than icing on the cake. Interest is this property will go gangbusters and we can’t wait to hand over both sets of keys,” says Liam Collett.

To view Century 21’s listing and video of 273 Forestry Road, Waitoki, please visit: https://unsworthheights.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/07/waitoki/466414

“We’ve definitely upped it a notch this time! The vendors love our out-of-the-box thinking and are right into it. A brand-new Maserati will look perfectly at home at this remarkable property. What’s more the long concrete driveway and sealed road mean no dust,” says Donna a’Beckett.

Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, says Liam Collett and Donna a’Beckett have struck again!

“Last month it was a McLaren sportscar, now it’s a brand-new Maserati! These guys are great ambassadors for Century 21’s reinvigorated brand and are awesome representatives of their vendors and properties.

“Liam and Donna are all about innovation and going that extra mile for everyone involved. While many others in the industry are coming up with excuses, Century 21 Collett Realty keeps delivering time and time again,” says Mr Mitchell.

www.century21.co.nz

