Have you seen Jessica Lurrel-Morgan?
Saturday, 6 July 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Have you seen Jessica
Lurrel-Morgan?"
Police are
asking for the public’s help finding Jessica
Lurrel-Morgan, who has been reported missing.
Jessica was
last seen yesterday about 8am at an Okomoroa property, and
is known to have been driving a black Porsche Cayenne,
registration LNH583.
Her hair is now dark brown/black, not
blonde as pictured.
Police and Jessica’s family have
serious concerns for her welfare, and are asking for anyone
who has seen her or has information about where she might be
to get in touch.
Anyone with information should dial 111
immediately.
Images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-jessica-lurrel-morgan
