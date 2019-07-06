Have you seen Jessica Lurrel-Morgan?

"Have you seen Jessica Lurrel-Morgan?"

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Jessica Lurrel-Morgan, who has been reported missing.

Jessica was last seen yesterday about 8am at an Okomoroa property, and is known to have been driving a black Porsche Cayenne, registration LNH583.

Her hair is now dark brown/black, not blonde as pictured.

Police and Jessica’s family have serious concerns for her welfare, and are asking for anyone who has seen her or has information about where she might be to get in touch.

Anyone with information should dial 111 immediately.

Images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-jessica-lurrel-morgan







© Scoop Media

