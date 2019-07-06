Update - unexplained death, Porirua

Police can now confirm the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered at a stream in Bothamley Park this morning is not being treated as suspicious.

The body has been removed from the scene and the cordons have been lifted.

Police are providing support to the man's family.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

