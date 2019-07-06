Arrest made following Upper Hutt burglaries

Police have arrested one man in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts from cars in the Hutt Valley over the last few weeks.

The offender was identified through forensic evidence left at the scene of one of the incidents.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of burglary and is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow, with further charges possible.

Police would like to remind everyone to keep security top of mind and not create opportunities for thieves.

Lock your property’s doors and windows, use security latches, and always set your home alarm when you leave the house if you’ve got one.

Park vehicles in well-lit spots, or if possible, use your garage, carport or driveway.

Don’t store valuables in your car and use an alarm and immobiliser if possible.

You can find more information about keeping your property and vehicles secure at the Police website.

Police also urge anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour, or people who shouldn’t be where they are, to contact us immediately by calling 111.

