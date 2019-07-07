Fatal crash - Mangakino
Sunday, 7 July 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash - Mangakino"
One person has died in a crash
on Waipapa Road, near Mangakino.
The crash occurred
at 6.20pm and involved two cars.
One other person is
reported to have serious injuries.
Traffic is being
diverted through Mangakino township while emergency services
work at the crash scene.
ENDS
