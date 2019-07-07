Update- Missing boatie, Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown
Sunday, 7 July 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update- Missing boatie, Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown"
The
body of a man has tonight been recovered from Lake Wakatipu,
Queenstown.
Formal identification of the body is still to
be completed but Police believe it is that of 46-year-old
Matthew Charles Duncan, of Bluff.
Mr Duncan went missing
from a cabin boat, Sundance 2, on Lake Wakatipu on Sunday 30
June.
Police divers along with Navy staff have been
searching for Mr Duncan since.
The death will be refereed
to the
Coroner.
ENDS
