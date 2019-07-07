Update- Missing boatie, Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown

The body of a man has tonight been recovered from Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown.

Formal identification of the body is still to be completed but Police believe it is that of 46-year-old Matthew Charles Duncan, of Bluff.

Mr Duncan went missing from a cabin boat, Sundance 2, on Lake Wakatipu on Sunday 30 June.

Police divers along with Navy staff have been searching for Mr Duncan since.

The death will be refereed to the Coroner.

