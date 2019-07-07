Police seeking sightings of James Elkington
Sunday, 7 July 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police seeking sightings of James
Elkington"
Police are asking for
the public’s help locating 46-year-old James Elkington,
who has a number of warrants out for his arrest.
Police
have information to suggest Elkington may currently be in
Blenheim or the wider Tasman District.
He normally resides
in the Palmerston North area.
Anyone who has seen him, or
who has information about where he might be, is urged to get
in touch with Police by phoning 111 immediately.
You can
also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800
555 111.
images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-seeking-sightings-james-elkington
