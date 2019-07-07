Police seeking sightings of James Elkington

Police are asking for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James Elkington, who has a number of warrants out for his arrest.

Police have information to suggest Elkington may currently be in Blenheim or the wider Tasman District.

He normally resides in the Palmerston North area.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has information about where he might be, is urged to get in touch with Police by phoning 111 immediately.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

