Christchurch to celebrate BNZ Crusaders' three-peat victory

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 11:39 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Come and join a celebration in central Christchurch tomorrow marking the BNZ Crusaders’ three-in-a-row Super Rugby Championship win.

The BNZ Crusaders defeated Argentina's Jaguares at Orangetheory Stadium on Saturday night, claiming their third consecutive Super Rugby title.

Fans are invited to a victory celebration for the BNZ Crusaders in central Christchurch on Monday.

Everyone is invited to a red and black party kicking off at midday tomorrow at the Christchurch Art Gallery with Christchurch City Councillor Tim Scandrett welcoming the three-peat champions.

Powerhouse captain Sam Whitelock and coach Scott “Razor” Robertson will address the crowd before fans have the opportunity to get signatures and snap photos with their local heroes.

The championship Investec Super Rugby Trophy will be on display and will remain at the gallery until 2.30pm for fans to get photos.

Cr Scandrett says it’s a fantastic achievement from the BNZ Crusaders to win three successive titles and 10 throughout Super Rugby's history.

“The Crusaders territory – spanning from Tasman through to South Canterbury – is widely known for its sporting excellence and we are proud to celebrate our BNZ Crusaders with this special event.

“Wear your red and black, come down and join the party. It’s a great opportunity to stay on after and enjoy the local retail and hospitality offerings of central Christchurch too. If you work in the Central City come down on your lunch break and take part in the celebrations.”



If you are coming into the city for the event, there are plenty of parking options both on and off-street. Visit the Council website(external link) for more information. Please allow extra time to get into the city and find a park.

The Bus Interchange is a short walk from Cashel Mall, for bus timetables please visit Metroinfo(external link). If cycling, there are nearby bike racks located on Worcester and Hereford streets.


