Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Remix Plastic Sustainability Education

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 11:43 am
Press Release: Remix Plastic Pop Up Shop

Are you concerned about the future of the planet? Are you wanting to make a difference but not sure where to start? Remix Plastic is aiming to provide those solutions for you in an easy to accesses and implement way.

The one week long Remix Plastic Pop Up Shop is launching in conjunction with Plastic Free July and KidsFest to provide workshops, interactive displays, sustainability resources and plastic free products to help you reduce your impact on the planet.

“Most people understand there is a problem and want to do something about it but are led to believe that as individuals their actions wont count. But if everyone does a little bit, that can lead to a big shift” says Anthea Madill, the coordinator behind the project. “We want to provide solutions in a non-judgemental way to empower people to make a change”.

The pop up will focus on single use plastic – from its production, impact on the environment and the ways it can be recycled or reused as well as provide people with easy ways they can reduce their disposable plastic. Madill is also launching a free resource in the form of an eBook that showcases both local and international examples of plastic recycling initiatives. “We want people to see the potential opportunities around waste - if people engage with plastics in a creative way, they are more likely to value it and not want to see it end up in landfill or the environment”.

The shop is running from 8th- 14th July at Arts Centre. For more information and to book a workshop visit www.remixplastic.com




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Remix Plastic Pop Up Shop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 