Remix Plastic Sustainability Education

Are you concerned about the future of the planet? Are you wanting to make a difference but not sure where to start? Remix Plastic is aiming to provide those solutions for you in an easy to accesses and implement way.

The one week long Remix Plastic Pop Up Shop is launching in conjunction with Plastic Free July and KidsFest to provide workshops, interactive displays, sustainability resources and plastic free products to help you reduce your impact on the planet.

“Most people understand there is a problem and want to do something about it but are led to believe that as individuals their actions wont count. But if everyone does a little bit, that can lead to a big shift” says Anthea Madill, the coordinator behind the project. “We want to provide solutions in a non-judgemental way to empower people to make a change”.

The pop up will focus on single use plastic – from its production, impact on the environment and the ways it can be recycled or reused as well as provide people with easy ways they can reduce their disposable plastic. Madill is also launching a free resource in the form of an eBook that showcases both local and international examples of plastic recycling initiatives. “We want people to see the potential opportunities around waste - if people engage with plastics in a creative way, they are more likely to value it and not want to see it end up in landfill or the environment”.

The shop is running from 8th- 14th July at Arts Centre. For more information and to book a workshop visit www.remixplastic.com











