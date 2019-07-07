Southwesterlies to start the week
Sunday, 7 July 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: MetService
Southwesterlies to start the week
This week, a southwest
flow brings showers to southern and western areas on Monday
and Tuesday. Parts of Southland and Otago will notice very
strong cold winds and showers today and tomorrow. MetService
has issued a Strong Wind Watch for these areas.
This is a
contrast to the relatively warm temperatures and welcome
rain a low-pressure system brought to the North Island on
Thursday. Auckland received 60mm in 17 hours during the
event, Tauranga 40mm and Hamilton 52mm.
MetService
Meteorologist Andrew James explains "This system dragged
down very humid air from the north. The large amount of
moisture in the air contributed to the amount of
rain."
Looking ahead, rain develops with a front on
Wednesday, especially in the west. Things then settle down
towards the end of the week, but models are indicating a wet
weekend.
