Southwesterlies to start the week

This week, a southwest flow brings showers to southern and western areas on Monday and Tuesday. Parts of Southland and Otago will notice very strong cold winds and showers today and tomorrow. MetService has issued a Strong Wind Watch for these areas.

This is a contrast to the relatively warm temperatures and welcome rain a low-pressure system brought to the North Island on Thursday. Auckland received 60mm in 17 hours during the event, Tauranga 40mm and Hamilton 52mm.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James explains "This system dragged down very humid air from the north. The large amount of moisture in the air contributed to the amount of rain."

Looking ahead, rain develops with a front on Wednesday, especially in the west. Things then settle down towards the end of the week, but models are indicating a wet weekend.









