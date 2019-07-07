Missing walker located deceased - Arthur's Pass area

Police have this afternoon recovered the body of a man who had been reported missing in the Arthur's Pass area.

The man, a 24-year-old Korean national, had become separated from a walking companion and was reported missing late yesterday afternoon.

A search for the man began last night, continuing from first light today.

Sadly, the man was located deceased this afternoon. Initial indications are that he may have fallen down a steep bluff.

The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.

