Missing walker located deceased - Arthur's Pass area
Sunday, 7 July 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Missing walker located deceased - Arthur's Pass
area"
Police have this afternoon recovered the body of a
man who had been reported missing in the Arthur's Pass
area.
The man, a 24-year-old Korean national, had
become separated from a walking companion and was reported
missing late yesterday afternoon.
A search for the
man began last night, continuing from first light today.
Sadly, the man was located deceased this afternoon.
Initial indications are that he may have fallen down a steep
bluff.
The man's death will be referred to the
Coroner.
