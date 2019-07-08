Serious crash - Orewa

Police and emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Orewa.

Police were called to the crash, involving two vehicles, on Grand Drive about 10.18am.

Sadly, a woman has died at the scene.

Two others have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Cordons are in place on Grand Drive and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Police are in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin and Police’s thoughts are with her family at this time.

