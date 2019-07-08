Serious crash - Orewa
Monday, 8 July 2019, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are responding to a serious
crash in Orewa.
Police were called to the crash, involving
two vehicles, on Grand Drive about 10.18am.
Sadly, a woman
has died at the scene.
Two others have been taken to
hospital as a precaution.
Cordons are in place on Grand
Drive and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The
road is expected to be closed for at least another
hour.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
Police
are in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin
and Police’s thoughts are with her family at this
time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>