Serious crash, Main South Road, Rolleston
Monday, 8 July 2019, 2:30 pm
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
between a car and a truck on Main South Road,
Rolleston.
Police were called about 1.40pm.
Initial
indications are one person may be seriously injured.
The
road is closed and diversions will be in place.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit will
examine the
scene.
