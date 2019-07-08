Serious crash, Main South Road, Rolleston

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a car and a truck on Main South Road, Rolleston.

Police were called about 1.40pm.

Initial indications are one person may be seriously injured.

The road is closed and diversions will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

