Hamilton City Council launches elections website and video

Members of Hamilton’s diverse community star in a key element of Hamilton City Council’s campaign to encourage participation in this year’s local government elections.

The yourcityelections.co.nz website launches today, featuring a series of videos fronted by a wide range of people passionate about Hamilton and its future.

The videos challenge Hamiltonians to help shape their neighbourhoods by standing for Council and voting for the city’s Elected Members.

Pitoitua (Tua) Lelevaga Laulu, from Pukete, took part in the video project because of the value he places on having the right to vote.

“Having a vote means so much to me and my family,” he says. “It gives us a voice, to pick who we feel best fits as a leader that can represent not only me, but my family and Hamilton.”

Sarah Mason Burrell shared her voice via New Zealand Sign Language in the videos.

“A good leader is a person who’s motivated, keeps their promises, engages with the public and has the city’s values at heart,” she says.

Hamilton’s voter turnout in the 2016 local government elections was 33.6%, the lowest of all New Zealand metropolitan centres, and the fourth lowest of all councils.

The Council’s Chief Executive, Richard Briggs, says Hamilton deserves better.

“These elections will decide who leads our neighbourhoods through an exciting and important time that will help define our city’s future,” says Mr Briggs.







“We must increase wider community engagement in the business of Council and in the running of our city. Your decision to stand and vote is an opportunity to share your voice and shape your city.”

The yourcityelections.co.nz website brings together in one place everything you need to know to make an informed decision about standing for Council and who to vote for.

It includes an Events page for community organisations to promote candidate information evenings and mayoral debates.

When the nomination period closes (Friday August 16), a Candidates page will feature profiles of each of the mayoralty and Council aspirants.

Nominations for Mayor and the 12 Councillors open on Friday 19 July. Voting papers will be delivered between Friday 20 September and Wednesday 25 September. Voting closes at 12pm on Saturday 12 October.

