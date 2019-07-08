Can you help us locate Sam Ahsin?





Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Sam Ahsin, who has a warrant to arrest and is sought in connection to a number of aggravated robberies throughout the Auckland region.

Police believe the 33-year-old can assist us with our enquiries into a series of aggravated robberies, including the recent aggravated robbery of a store in Mount Wellington.

Ahsin is described as 185cm tall and of medium build.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He may be travelling in a silver 2007 Nissan Serena station wagon with the registration KZR719, or a silver 2008 Toyota Hiace van registration number ETU177.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles, or with information as to Ahsin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police immediately on 111 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

