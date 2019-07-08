Can you help us locate Sam Ahsin?
Monday, 8 July 2019, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to
Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB
Police
are appealing to the public to help locate Sam Ahsin, who
has a warrant to arrest and is sought in connection to a
number of aggravated robberies throughout the Auckland
region.
Police believe the 33-year-old can assist us with
our enquiries into a series of aggravated robberies,
including the recent aggravated robbery of a store in Mount
Wellington.
Ahsin is described as 185cm tall and of medium
build.
He is considered dangerous and should not be
approached.
He may be travelling in a silver 2007 Nissan
Serena station wagon with the registration KZR719, or a
silver 2008 Toyota Hiace van registration number
ETU177.
Anyone who may have seen these vehicles, or with
information as to Ahsin’s whereabouts is urged to contact
Police immediately on 111 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>