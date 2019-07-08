SH1 northbound lanes to close overnight for maintenance

8 July 2019



Auckland motorists are advised that northbound lanes of the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed for maintenance on Thursday night, 11 July.

The northbound lanes of the motorway will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale from 10pm until 5am, says the NZ Transport Agency’s Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

The BP Service Station Dairy Flat and other shops will also be closed. The Transport Agency reminds drivers planning to travel north on SH1 to make sure they have enough fuel to get to the next available service station.

There will be a signposted detour on Dairy Flat Highway.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users,” says Ms Williamson.

“Drivers heading north are advised to plan head and allow extra time for their journey.”

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call Auckland System Management on 0800 44 4449.

