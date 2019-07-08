Workplace Fatality inland from Timaru
Monday, 8 July 2019, 3:52 pm
WorkSafe was notified of an incident yesterday in which
the victim was reportedly crushed by a piece of farm
machinery.
We are investigating and can make no further
comment. Our investigations can take up to a year to
complete.
