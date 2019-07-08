Missing person found
A person who went missing in Omokoroa has been found safe today.
The woman was reported missing on Friday 5 July at about 8am.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>
Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic
The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>
LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests
This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>
High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid
Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>
Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed
Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>
Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts
The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>
'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change
This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence
Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>