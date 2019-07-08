Public appeal following Christchurch aggravated robbery

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man following an aggravated robbery in Christchurch this morning.

The man entered the store on Kidbrooke Street with a firearm about 7.35am.

He assaulted the dairy owner, who was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The alleged offender was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white sneakers and a camouflage balaclava.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Craig Lattimore at Christchurch Central Police on 03 363 7400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .











