Public appeal following Christchurch aggravated robbery
Monday, 8 July 2019, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man
following an aggravated robbery in Christchurch this
morning.
The man entered the store on Kidbrooke Street
with a firearm about 7.35am.
He assaulted the dairy owner,
who was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The
alleged offender was wearing black pants, a black hoodie,
white sneakers and a camouflage balaclava.
Anyone who
recognises the man or has any information about the incident
is urged to contact Detective Craig Lattimore at
Christchurch Central Police on 03 363 7400 or call
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .
