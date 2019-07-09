Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA findings into firearms in Waitematā

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found multiple failings in relation to nine firearms which were disposed of incorrectly by Waitematā Police in 2017.

The firearms were surrendered to Police in January 2017 by a member of the public after he was served with a temporary protection order, however when the order was discharged and he came to pick them up from the North Shore Policing Centre, the firearms could not be located.

Police self-reported the matter to the IPCA immediately and carried out its own investigation.

Our investigation found that Police had inadequate procedures in place and that at least four of the firearms were inadvertently destroyed in August 2017.

It is also highly likely that the five outstanding firearms were also destroyed in error.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says Police has since apologised to the man involved and he will be compensated for the loss of his firearms.

The details of this are confidential.

“We acknowledge the IPCA’s finding in relation to this matter and all of the evidence points to the fact the firearms were inadvertently destroyed.

Police has since modified our process to ensure that this does not happen again.”

“Following this incident a full audit was undertaken in mid-2018 and we can say confidently that all other firearms were accounted for and it would appear this was a one-off mistake,” says Supt.

Hassan.

“We regret that this incident took place, however our staff are only human and errors can occur from time-to-time.

I fully support them and the work that they do.”

“The staff involved remain working for the organisation,” says Supt.

Hassan.

Police is currently in the process of developing an electronic system to manage exhibits which will apply to seized and surrendered firearms which would ensure this type of mistake is not repeated.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time.

“Discounts will be financed in the fairest way possibly - by putting a small fee on the highest polluting vehicles when they’re sold in New Zealand for the first time. This means people will still have choice, while contributing to the task of cleaning up the vehicles coming into New Zealand." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 