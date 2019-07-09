Update - public appeal following Christchurch robbery

Update - public appeal following Christchurch aggravated robbery



Police has now released CCTV footage of the aggravated robbery on Kidbrooke Street yesterday, about 7.35am.

The footage can be found on Facebook.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Craig Lattimore at Christchurch Central Police on 03 363 7400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

