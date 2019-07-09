Update - public appeal following Christchurch robbery
Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Update - public appeal following Christchurch aggravated
robbery
Police has now released CCTV footage of the
aggravated robbery on Kidbrooke Street yesterday, about
7.35am.
The footage can be found on Facebook.
Anyone who recognises
the man or has any information about the incident is urged
to contact Detective Craig Lattimore at Christchurch Central
Police on 03 363 7400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555
111.
ENDS
