Name release and appeal for information, Sudden death

Police are now able to name the man whose body was found in the Mangaotuku Stream in Lynmouth, New Plymouth on Saturday 7 July.

He was 25-year-old Thomas Holland, of New Plymouth.

While the exact cause of Mr Holland's death is not suspicious, Police continue to make inquiries around the circumstances leading up to his death.

As part of these, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Holland in the last two weeks.

He was last known to be in Spotswood on June 24.

If you can help, please call New Plymouth Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

