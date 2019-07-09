Name release and appeal for information, Sudden death
Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Name release and appeal for information, Sudden death, New
Plymouth
Police are now able to name the man whose body
was found in the Mangaotuku Stream in Lynmouth, New Plymouth
on Saturday 7 July.
He was 25-year-old Thomas Holland, of
New Plymouth.
While the exact cause of Mr Holland's death
is not suspicious, Police continue to make inquiries around
the circumstances leading up to his death.
As part of
these, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen
Mr Holland in the last two weeks.
He was last known to be
in Spotswood on June 24.
If you can help, please call New
Plymouth Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
