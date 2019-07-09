City Marketing Manager appointment announced

City Marketing Manager appointment announced

(Dunedin, 9 July 2019) Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin is happy to announce the appointment of Malcolm Anderson to the role of City Marketing Manager.

Mr Anderson will take up the position on 22 July 2019.

Enterprise Dunedin Director, John Christie, says, “We are delighted to have Malcolm in Dunedin to take up this role. We believe the depth and breadth of his experience in the tourism and destination marketing industry makes him a great match for our team and the city’s aims for being a sustainable, vibrant place to live, visit, study, work and invest.

“Malcolm has extensive experience in commercially orientated customer centric businesses knowledge and experience in working with multi-stakeholders, as well as a high level of strategic planning experience. His proven experience in marketing and brand management will complement that of our staff.”

Key objectives of the role will be to provide marketing expertise and strategic leadership, working in collaboration with key city stakeholders to oversee and lead the implementation of the Dunedin Destination Plan.

Mr Anderson will work with the Enterprise Dunedin team, delivering the plan objectives, enhancing relationships with related industry, contracted agencies, event organisers and businesses.

Mr Anderson says “Dunedin is a fantastic place to visit, live, work and study. I’m really looking forward to working with the team and the wider community to share these great attributes, domestically and internationally.”







He has successfully worked in various roles across the commercial, not for profit and social enterprise sectors, with a focus on change management, team development, innovation, commercial development, partnerships and iwi liaison.

Mr Anderson has held a wide variety of positions in the tourism and destination marketing sector, most recently as Department of Conservation Project Manager for the Great Walks project, and visitor safety systems reviews. He has also been General Manager Experience of the Museum Transport and Technology in Auckland; Tourism Industry Association New Zealand, Manager Tourism Planning/Development; General Manager Sanctuary Mountain - MEIT (the world’s largest fully fenced predator proof sanctuary).

