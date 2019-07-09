Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call for nominations for Youth Potential Awards

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Do you know a young person or group that has achieved success in the face of adversity who you think deserves to be recognised?

In August this year, the 13th annual Ngā Tohu Aumangea Youth Potential Awards are being held and the Hastings District Council is calling for nominations for worthy recipients.

Local services providers, youth groups, marae and schools are all invited to put forward names of young people or groups they know who deserve to be recognised for their commitment, hard work, leadership and achievements against the odds.

As well as receiving recognition themselves, the awards act as a vehicle to inspire other young people.

Irongate School principal Maurice Rehu said that growing up in Camberley, everyone had dreams and aspirations but not always the opportunities.

“There were some amazing people with awesome skills, passion, drive and natural ability but not always the mentors available to support those tricky teenager years.

“I believe that the Youth Potential Awards helps disrupt the status quo and the draw into gangs by giving our rangatahi a platform for change and helping them realise they can achieve great things.”

The award categories are Tane (Male), Wahine (Female) and Roopu (Group).

The criteria for the Youth Potential Awards requires that the nominees be part of a youth provider programme or service and/or currently attending school, reside in the Hastings district or be Hastings-based residents, and be aged between 13 and 19.



The nominations should include the name and address of the nominee and the youth service or school they are a part of. They should also include a brief summary of why you think this person or group should be considered for an award including a general description of the challenges they have overcome.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst encouraged people to get online and nominate rangatahi who show commitment and determination to reach their goals.

“We encourage everyone to get behind our young people who you know and support, who deserve to be recognised.

“We are incredibly proud to acknowledge and celebrate our young people through these awards”.

Nominations can be made online at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/youth-potential-awards and must be received by July 31.

An awards ceremony will be held at Waipatu Marae on August 19.

