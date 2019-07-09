Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police make arrest following aggravated robberies

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata CIB

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a series of aggravated robberies throughout the Auckland region over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a commercial premise on Penrose Road in Mount Wellington was robbed.

In the early hours of Sunday, a commercial property in Mangere was also robbed.

Then, about 12.25pm on Sunday, a man allegedly entered a liquor store in Te Atatu demanding money, and also allegedly stole a number of items valued at over $1000.

Yesterday, shortly after midday, Police were notified of another aggravated robbery at a liquor store in New Lynn.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby says Police believe all four aggravated robberies are linked.

The man sought in connection to these robberies was located and arrested this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby says the man is currently in custody, assisting Police with our ongoing enquiries and charges are likely to be laid.

“We sympathise with the victims in these robberies and are supporting them, and we hope it can bring them some comfort to know we have made an arrest,” he says.

As a person has been arrested, Police cannot make any further comment at this time.




