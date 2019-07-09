New-look Coromandel Citizens Hall shaping up

All eyes are on the historic Coromandel Citizens Hall, currently undergoing major renovations.

Work to restore the hall, built in 1897 and formerly the St George's Convent School, began in February and is focused on making the building safe to use.

This week, the frames have gone up on the two porches which are being rebuilt to match what they were originally, and new double doors have been installed at both porches.

Members of the Coromandel-Colville Community Board are thrilled to see the progress.

Local Coromandel Town builder Glen Beattie and a range of local subcontractors have finished laying the new matai floor.

In the weeks ahead, new weather boards will be installed on the outside walls and, weather-permitting, the annex will be demolished.



Soon after, some improvement works will be made to the kitchen area and it is hoped that an official opening party for the hall will be held in late September.

For more information visit the Coromandel Citizens Hall project page.











