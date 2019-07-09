Do you recognise these men?

"Do you recognise these men?"

Police is seeking the public's assistance to identify the three men wearing hats in these images.

Around 10pm on 27 July another man was seriously assaulted at Craic Bar in Riccarton and Police would like to speak to these men in relation to the incident.

If you have any information on their identities or whereabouts please contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.







© Scoop Media

