Do you recognise these men?
Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Do you recognise these men?"
Police is seeking the
public's assistance to identify the three men wearing hats
in these images.
Around 10pm on 27 July another man was
seriously assaulted at Craic Bar in Riccarton and Police
would like to speak to these men in relation to the
incident.
If you have any information on their identities
or whereabouts please contact Christchurch Police on (03)
363 7400.
Alternatively you can provide information
anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act
At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest...
It's not as if it has been bashful about its role to date, either. More>>