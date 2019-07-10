Missing hikers in Days Bay
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Constable Dave Nichol, Lower Hutt Police :
A search
and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a
family of three who at 12pm left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata
with the intention of hiking in Days Bay.
The family
comprises of a 50-year-old man and his two daughters aged 14
and 11.
They were due to return home at 3.30pm.
Police
were contacted by a concerned family member at 6pm.
As a
search is underway, Police are asking the public to stay
away from the East Harbour Regional Park while Police dogs
track the group.
Anyone who has information or knows
their whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 04 381 2000
or
105.
