Missing hikers in Days Bay

Constable Dave Nichol, Lower Hutt Police :

A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a family of three who at 12pm left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata with the intention of hiking in Days Bay.

The family comprises of a 50-year-old man and his two daughters aged 14 and 11.

They were due to return home at 3.30pm.

Police were contacted by a concerned family member at 6pm.

As a search is underway, Police are asking the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while Police dogs track the group.

Anyone who has information or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 04 381 2000 or 105.











