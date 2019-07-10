Diversity and inclusion in Outdoor Recreation

Recreation Aotearoa are funding projects that promote diversity and inclusion in outdoor recreation, and applications are open now.

One project supported in the last round of funding helped people who were new to Aotearoa to find friends, engage in outdoor recreation and learn about the natural environment, and the message of inclusion was especially poignant for the participants.

As the weekend-long project started on 15 March, news reached the group of the Christchurch shootings. The contrast was not lost on anyone. The warmth and connectivity of the programme, aimed at bringing different cultures closer together, stood at odds with the terrorist attack.

Participants said that through activities such as flax-weaving, bush walking and paddle-boarding they forged new friendships and put down roots in their adopted home country.

“It was an awesome experience, so much fun and a relaxed time and also a good opportunity to learn about Māori culture and history. So, I feel like I am belonging in my country Aotearoa where I live” said one participant.

Recreation Aotearoa CEO, Andrew Leslie said “The purpose of the fund is to enhance diversity and inclusion in outdoor recreation, and to connect people with their culture through the outdoors.”

“We want to support projects that help to overcome barriers, enhance accessibility and increase engagement in the outdoors.”

Potential applicants can find out more and apply for funding at bit.ly/OutdoorActivityFund where you can also view case studies from past projects.







