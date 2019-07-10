Man charged in relation to injured baby
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 8:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton:
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and
charged after a 10-month-old baby was seriously injured in
Hokitika yesterday (Tuesday 9 July) .
The baby was
airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he remains in a
critical condition.
The man is expected to appear
in Christchurch District Court today on one count of
wounding with intent.
Police is not able to add
anything further as the matter is before the court.
