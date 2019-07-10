Man charged in relation to injured baby

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton:

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a 10-month-old baby was seriously injured in Hokitika yesterday (Tuesday 9 July) .

The baby was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The man is expected to appear in Christchurch District Court today on one count of wounding with intent.

Police is not able to add anything further as the matter is before the court.







© Scoop Media

