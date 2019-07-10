Police seek Emma Maree Stackhouse
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are seeking 32-year-old Emma Maree
Stackhouse.
Ms Stackhouse has a warrant to arrest for
obtaining by deception and failing to appear in Court.
If
you have any information, please call Detective Sergeant Don
Fisher of Christchurch Police on (03) 363
7400.
