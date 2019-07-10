Update - Missing hikers in Days Bay

Sergeant Hamish Knight:

A search and rescue operation to locate a family of three who left Lees Grove in Wainuiomata at 12pm Tuesday 9 July with the intention of hiking Days Bay is continuing.

The family comprises of a 50-year-old man and his two daughters aged 14 and 11.

They were due to return home at 3.30pm yesterday.

Police were contacted by a concerned family member at 6pm.

Eight search and rescue teams of three people searched the East Harbour Regional Park.

Police including dog teams and Land Search and Rescue volunteers will be searching again today.

Police ask members of the public to stay away from the East Harbour Regional Park while Police dogs track the group.

Anyone who has information or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 04 381 2000 or 105.











© Scoop Media

