Blenheim Police Station seismic assessment

Please attribute to Inspector Gini Welch, Acting Tasman District Commander:

Police this week received the results of a Detailed Seismic Assessment of Blenheim Police Station.

The assessment - sought by Police prior to renovations being conducted, and completed by structural engineers and design consultants - found the station’s cellblock and an addition that sits directly above it are not suitable for occupation.

The cellblock itself is not considered earthquake prone but may be at risk due to severe structural weakness located in the addition.

Upon receiving the advice, Police quickly took steps to ensure the safety of staff and anyone in Police custody by vacating the affected areas.

Safety is and will remain our primary consideration.

A short-term plan has been put in place to ensure minimal disruption for Police and the public.

Staff have been relocated to other areas of the station, which all remain safe for use.

The front counter will maintain its regular hours of operation.

Police will today continue to assess the situation and begin longer-term planning.

