State Highway 2 blocked following crash, Whakamarama
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 at Whakamarama, near Snodgrass Road, is
closed following a two-car crash.
The crash was reported
about 10:30am.
There are no serious injuries, however the
road is completely blocked and will be for some
time.
