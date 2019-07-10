Update - Missing hikers in Days Bay found

The family of three reported missing in Days Bay are now out of the bush safe and well.

The 50-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 11 and 14, were located uninjured at the Kowhai track at the southern end of the East Harbour Regional Park and exited the park at approximately 10:25am.

They will be checked over by medical professionals.

Police would like to thank the Land Search and Rescue volunteers who assisted in the search, and the community for their support.

