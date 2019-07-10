Update - Missing hikers in Days Bay found
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The family of three reported missing in Days Bay are now
out of the bush safe and well.
The 50-year-old man and his
two daughters, aged 11 and 14, were located uninjured at the
Kowhai track at the southern end of the East Harbour
Regional Park and exited the park at approximately
10:25am.
They will be checked over by medical
professionals.
Police would like to thank the Land Search
and Rescue volunteers who assisted in the search, and the
community for their
support.
