Insulation grants for low income families - apply now



10 July 2019



The Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes Programme is offering grants for insulation and heaters to low income owner occupied homes.

The grants cover twothirds of the cost of installing insulation. Grants for approved heaters (efficient heat pumps, wood burners and pellet burners) are capped at a maximum of $2500.

To be eligible for a grant:

• You must be the homeowner and live in the home

• Your home has to have been built before 2008

• You must have a Community Services Card or SuperGold combo card, or

• Your home must be in an area that’s been identified as low-income

• You can’t have an existing operational efficient heating appliance in the main living area

To be eligible for a grant for a heater, the home must have an existing ceiling or underfloor insulation that is up to EECA standards. You may also be eligible if a service provider contracted to EECA has assessed the home and found they can’t install insulation.

To see if you are eligible, use this simple tool: https://www.energywise.govt.nz/tools/warmer-kiwi-homes-tool/

For more information about the grants please phone EECA on 0800 749 782.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

