DOC closing ten tracks in the Bay of Islands to protect kauri



Media release

10 July 2019



Ten tracks in the Bay of Islands will be permanently closed this week to prevent the spread of kauri dieback disease, the Department of Conservation (DOC) can confirm.

DOC’s acting Bay of Islands Operations Manager Martin Akroyd says that after consultation with Treaty Partners, a decision was made to close certain high-risk tracks to protect the local kauri and stop the disease from spreading.

DOC is permanently closing the following tracks:

Puketi Forest

Mangahorehore Track

Onekura Track

Pukekohe Stream Track

Upper Waipapa River Track

Walnut Track

Waihoanga Gorge Kauri Walk

Takapau Track

Omahuta Forest

Omahuta Kauri Sanctuary Walk

Russell-Ngaiotonga Forest

Kauri Grove Walk

Twin Bole Kauri Walk

As part of the consultation, consideration was given to maintaining recreation opportunities wherever possible.

“There are still plenty of alternative walks and tramps in the Bay of Islands district including access to alternate sections of the Te Araroa Trail,” says Martin Akroyd.

“We urge the public to respect the closures and no longer access these tracks, otherwise they’ll be putting our kauri at great risk.”

About kauri dieback

Kauri dieback can kill kauri of all ages. It’s a disease caused by a microscopic fungus-like organism, called Phytophthora agathidicida (PA). It lives in the soil and infects kauri roots, damaging the tissues that carry nutrients and water within the tree, effectively starving it to death.

