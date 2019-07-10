Serious crash, Te Awamutu
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Paterangi Road north of Te Awamutu is completely closed
following a serious single-vehicle crash.
It happened just
after 11am, and one person is believed to be seriously
injured.
Paterangi Road is completely closed between
Bowman Road and Ngaroto Road while emergency services are at
the scene, and is likely to be in place for some
time.
Police ask drivers to consider alternate routes and
follow any signalled
diversions.
