Mountain Safety Council Media Statement RE: Search, Lower Hutt Trampers



Mountain Safety Council CEO Mike Daisley said he was delighted that the father and two daughters had been found successfully.

“It’s a great outcome. We’d like to thank the search and rescue services for their tireless and professional efforts to locate those missing.”

Daisley stressed that this is an example of what the MSC calls an ‘Unexpected Night Out’, and says that this incident should serve as a reminderto those heading out for day walks this year

“An unexpected night out can happen for a whole range of reasons”

“If you don’t have some basic equipment with you such as a headtorch, spare food, first aid kit, insulation layers, and a rain jacket you may be putting yourself and your family at risk, even for relatively simple tracks like those in the East Harbour Regional Park.”

"You should always tell a trusted contact your trip intentions and a time you’re likely to be back so they are able to raise the alarm on your behalf if you don’t make your time.”

The council has a range of videos and resources to help those heading into the outdoors.

Mr Daisley said that winter brings temperatures that people will struggle with and they should prepare accordingly.

“Winter is colder, we all know that, but what’s not as well-known are things like wind chill. For every 10 km h of wind you’ll feel around 2 degrees colder. So if you’ve got single digit temperatures forecast for your region and you add wind chill you could be dealing with very cold conditions that require proper insulation, especially for children.”

More information can be found on the councils website www.mountainsafety.org.nz

