More Green Bond success for Auckland Council
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
A Green Bond issue has raised $150 million for Auckland
Council. This is the second successful Green Bond issue by
the council in little over 12 months. The initial issue in
June last year was a first for any organisation in New
Zealand.
“Our recent declaration of a climate emergency
was public recognition of our concerns for our environment.
Raising finance for greener outcomes shows we are serious
about the changes we want to make,” – Finance and
Performance Committee Chair Councillor Ross Clow.
