Photos: Police appeal for information following assault

"Police appeal for information following assault [+PHOTOS]"

Please attribute to Detective Thomas Joubert, Hamilton CIB :

Police investigating a reported assault in the 5 X Roads area of Hamilton are seeking help from the public.

The incident happened on Monday 17 June around 10:30am.

We would like to identify the man pictured as part of our inquiries, and are looking for the public's help in doing so.

Additionally, if anyone saw anyone or anything unusual in the Five Cross Roads area on the morning of Monday 17 June, please get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Thomas Joubert of Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190620/1855.

