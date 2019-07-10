Photos: Police appeal for information following assault
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police appeal for information following assault
[+PHOTOS]"
Please attribute to Detective
Thomas Joubert, Hamilton CIB :
Police
investigating a reported assault in the 5 X Roads area of
Hamilton are seeking help from the public.
The incident
happened on Monday 17 June around 10:30am.
We would like
to identify the man pictured as part of our inquiries, and
are looking for the public's help in doing
so.
Additionally, if anyone saw anyone or anything unusual
in the Five Cross Roads area on the morning of Monday 17
June, please get in touch.
Anyone with information can
contact Detective Thomas Joubert of Hamilton Police on (07)
858 6200. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111, quoting file number
190620/1855.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped
Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications.
It follows the Government’s decision in the Wellbeing Budget to remove the $76.70 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship fees, and write-off any historical NCEA fees owing dating back to 2002, when NCEA first started. More>>