Update: Man charged in relation to injured baby
Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 10-month-old baby seriously injured in Hokitika
yesterday has died.
A 30-year-old man arrested
yesterday has now been charged with murder.
He is
due to appear in Christchurch District Court this
afternoon.
Police are providing support to the
baby’s family, who have requested privacy at this
difficult time.
As the matter is before the court,
no further information is available at this time.
ENDS
