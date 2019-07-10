Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Latest Controlled Purchase Operations bring improved results

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Staff from Northland DHB and NZ Police were pleased with the overall result of two Controlled Purchase Operations conducted at licensed premises throughout Northland.

The operation saw underage volunteers, aged 16 and 17 years, attempt to purchase alcohol from licensed premises throughout the Hokianga and Whangarei areas. There was ONE sale from the 10 outlets tested by the enforcement agencies in Hokianga; but NO sales were made from the 14 outlets tested in the Whangarei area.

Senior Constable Rasau KALIVATI, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Mid / Far North Police said, “This is an improved result for our region from the previous operations carried out this year however, ONE sale is still disappointing. All premises selling or supplying alcohol are aware that we run these types of operations regularly so they should not be surprised that they are being tested. We expect that all premises should guard against sales to young persons and have the right procedures in place. As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to our youth”.

Police will follow up with the premises that sold alcohol to the volunteer.

Sergeant Tai PATRICK, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Whangarei Police said, “This is a very good result for our region from the 14 premises tested in the greater Whangarei area. The licensed premises tested had good systems in place, were asked for identification on every occasion and the underage volunteers were politely turned away. This is the second operation carried out in Whangarei this year where no sales have occurred which is very pleasing”.



If there are any concerns about the sale and supply of alcohol to minors in your community, or have any other questions around the sale or supply of alcohol, please contact your local Police station or Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer.

Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.


Operation statistics:

Off Licensed premises: 25 attempts from 25 premises resulted in ONE SALE

