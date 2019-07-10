Man charged following thefts in Christchurch

Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man for a number of recent offences in Christchurch.

The offences include the theft of personal property and three vehicles from three different locations in late June.

The man was arrested in Papanui on Friday 5 July.

He appeared in Christchurch District Court on Monday 8 July and pled guilty to 11 charges, including burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday 23 October, however further charges are likely.

Two other people who were with the man at the time of his arrest, a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were also taken into custody.

They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday 25 September, charged with supplying Class A drugs.

Police would like to remind everyone to keep security front of mind and not create opportunities for thieves.

Lock your property’s doors and windows, use security latches, and, if you’ve got one, always set your home alarm when leaving the house.

Park vehicles in well-lit spots, or if possible, use your garage, carport or driveway.

Don’t store valuables in your car and use a car alarm or immobiliser if possible.

Police also urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour to contact us immediately by calling 111.

You can find more information about keeping your property and vehicles secure at the Police website.

