Voting for the Mayor at Large!



Tēnā koutou e ngā kaipāpāho o Te Tairāwhiti,

In the 2019 Gisborne District Council Election we are voting for a completely new Mayor - could it be YOU?

Our social media campaign focuses on three key messages: ENROL, STAND, VOTE. The second webisode of this campaign launches tonight at 6pm, click HERE for a preview.

The candidate nomination period opens Friday 19 July and closes Friday 16 August at 12pm.

Candidate Information Evenings have been scheduled for the following dates and times:

- GISBORNE Thursday 11 July, Council Chambers, 15 Fitzherbert St, 6 – 7:30pm

- ORMOND Thursday 25 July, Ormond School, 45 Whitmore Rd, 6 – 7:30pm

- TOKOMARU BAY Tuesday 30 July, The Haven Senior Citizens, Tokomaru St, 6 – 7:30pm











