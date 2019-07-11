Voting for the Mayor at Large!
Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Tēnā koutou e ngā kaipāpāho o Te
Tairāwhiti,
In the 2019 Gisborne District Council
Election we are voting for a completely new Mayor - could it
be YOU?
Our social media campaign focuses on three key
messages: ENROL, STAND, VOTE. The second webisode of this
campaign launches tonight at 6pm, click HERE
for a preview.
The candidate nomination period opens
Friday 19 July and closes Friday 16 August at 12pm.
Candidate Information Evenings have been scheduled for
the following dates and times:
- GISBORNE Thursday
11 July, Council Chambers, 15 Fitzherbert St, 6 –
7:30pm
- ORMOND Thursday 25 July, Ormond School, 45
Whitmore Rd, 6 – 7:30pm
- TOKOMARU BAY Tuesday 30
July, The Haven Senior Citizens, Tokomaru St, 6 –
7:30pm
