Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ports of Auckland marine dumping consent granted

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

THURSDAY 11 JULY, 2019

Ports of Auckland marine dumping consent granted with conditions


The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has granted consent to Ports of Auckland Limited to dispose of dredged sediment at an authorised dumping site.


Ports of Auckland Limited applied to dump material dredged from in and around the Port at an authorised location 15 km wide and 700-1200 metres deep. It lies 27 nautical miles (50 km) east of Cuvier Island, an uninhabited volcanic outcrop.

This location is one of five authorised dumping sites specified in the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects – Discharge and Dumping) Regulations 2015.

The marine dumping consent, which expires in 2054, allows Ports of Auckland Limited to dispose of up to a total cumulative capital dredge volume of 2,000,000 cubic metres (m3) at this site over the term of the consent, and a maximum of 50,000 m3 per year of maintenance dredge material.

The EPA concluded that the potential effects may be significant within the authorised dumping site, which has historically been used as a dumping site, including for unexploded ordnance; but effects outside that site would be, at worst, minor.

Despite this, Ports of Auckland Limited must comply with a number of conditions, which have been designed to avoid, remedy or mitigate adverse effects of the dumping.

These conditions include, but are not limited to:
• the maximum amount of material to be dumped
• sampling of dredge sediment before it is dumped, to ensure it does not breach contamination limits, and is suitable to be dumped in the EEZ
• certification by EPA of sampling methods and results for each sample site
• monthly reports on dumping activity, to be published online
• visual detection of marine mammals prior to any dumping activity occurring
Further information about this marine dumping consent is available in Questions and Answers on our website.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Mr Foon will take up his new appointment on 26 August 2019 and will be responsible for leading the work of the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

“I would like to congratulate Meng on his appointment,” said Andrew Little.

“He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 