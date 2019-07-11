Work for temporary Luggate Memorial Hall replacement begins

Thursday, 11 July 2019



Preparatory work for temporary Luggate Memorial Hall replacement begins



Preparatory work has begun ahead of the delivery and installation of the temporary replacement of Luggate Memorial Hall.

The immediate site for the relocatable building will be fenced off to allow for pile holes to be excavated over the next week and a site shed will also be delivered. While the worksite will be fenced off, access to the surrounding reserve area will not be affected.

QLDC Property Director Richard Pope advised the scheduled delivery date for the prefabricated building is currently Monday 22 July.

“The delivery will be in two stages over the morning and we will need access via one of the tennis courts to avoid closing or affecting the reserve or existing footpath. Because of this, we will be closing the tennis courts on Thursday 18 July and we appreciate the community’s understanding for any inconvenience,” said Mr Pope.

Once the building is installed on the site, the fit-out process will begin and it is expected to be ready for use in mid-October.

“We will be working to get the building up and running as quickly as we can for Luggate and the wider Upper Clutha community,” Mr Pope added.

In parallel to this, work has been underway to assemble a design team for the permanent hall replacement and further community feedback will be sought for the operational aspects of the hall.

